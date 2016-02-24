NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

After a hot Saturday, we have similar weather coming Sunday. Expect a quiet, humid morning, then some scattered showers and thunderstorms for afternoon. Where the scattered rain does not fall, it will be quite hot again with air temperatures in the middle 90s and heat index values up to 105+.

Rain chances increase this work week as some small troughs/disturbances reach our area. A few heavy downpours will be possible especially Tuesday and Wednesday. The wetter pattern should keep temperatures down a little. Rain amounts look like 1-3 inches through Friday but could be more under heavy downpours.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers or storms. Lows around 77. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93. Heat index up to 105+. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 10% chance for showers or storms. Lows around 77. Wind W 2-5 mph.

MONDAY:

Clouds/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Heat index up to 105+. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Clouds/sun mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some heavy. Lows around 77. Highs around 89. Heat index up to 100.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds/sun mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some heavy. Lows around 75. Highs around 89. Heat index up to 100.

THURSDAY:

Clouds/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90. Heat index up to 105. Wind W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

