It will be another scorcher today thanks to an area of high pressure located over us. We will have similar weather to Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a chance for spotty showers and storms. Any storm that does develop could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and a lot of lightning. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and it will feel like the lower 100s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and steamy with only a slight chance for a shower or storm. Lows will be in the 70s.

Weekend Forecast: It now looks like we will see less rain this weekend. That means it will stay hot! Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with only spotty storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s and it will feel like 102-107. Sunday will see a slightly better chance for scattered storms as an upper-level low moves toward Louisiana from the Florida Panhandle. We will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s and it will feel like the lower 100s.

Next Week Outlook: The upper-level low will move into SE Louisiana on Monday and it will stick around through Tuesday. We will see scattered to numerous showers and storms with heavy rain possible each day. The clouds and rain will keep the high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The low moves west of us on Wednesday, and we will return to a more typical Summer weather pattern with a daily chance for scattered storms. This means the 4th of July will be pretty nice, but hot. You will have to just watch out for a few afternoon storms. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s. Then expect more heat with afternoon storms Thursday and Friday. Highs stay in the 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms - mainly north. Heavy rain possible. Highs around 95, feeling like 102-107. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 79. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms with some heavy rain. Highs around 94, feeling like 102-107. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain possible. Lows around 79. Highs around 93, feeling like 102-107.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for heavy rain and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 88.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for heavy rain and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 86.

WEDNESDAY - 4th of July:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

