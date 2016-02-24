Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will return to more typical Summer-like weather today across SE Louisiana as the area of low pressure continues to move inland over South Texas. We will have fewer storms with more sunshine and heat today. Highs will climb into the lower 90s and it will feel like 95-100. More muggy weather tonight with lows in the 70s.

A trough of low pressure and a cold front will be located just north of us along the I-20 corridor on Thursday. At the same time, and upper-level area of high pressure will be building toward Louisiana from the east. We will be between the two systems, and this will allow us to have a slightly better chance for spotty to scattered storms. Any storm could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be a tad lower as they only climb into the upper 80s.

The upper-level high pressure will build over Louisiana on Friday and it will stay over us all weekend. This means we will be getting hotter! Expect to see plenty of sunshine Friday through Sunday with only a slight chance for a shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s each day.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain possible. Highs around 91. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Lows around 78. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible. Highs around 89. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

