NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Steamy August days to continue, but rain chances will start to increase again helping to bring down high temps a bit later in the week and over the weekend.

20% chance this evening with temps in the 80s feeling like 90s. 10% overnight with morning lows Wednesday in mid to upper 70s. Hot again Wednesday afternoon with highs in low to mid 90s feeling like 100-105. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms.

Rain chances increase starting Thursday. 40% Thursday, then 50% Friday and Saturday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind S 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind S 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103. Wind SW 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY & TUESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

