NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

More hot weather is on tap today, but we will see some relief from it this afternoon. A trough of low pressure is along the East Coast and that will help send an upper-level wave across SE LA today. At the same time, there is a stalled cold front over us and the atmosphere will be very unstable. These features will help set off spotty showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. SPC has placed part of SE LA from New Orleans to the coast in a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather and the rest of SE LA in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5). The main threat from the storms will be damaging winds, but we also could see some hail and a few tornadoes. The risk is low for severe weather, and most of you may not see any storms today. Otherwise, we will have a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 90s. The heat index will be 108-112°. A heat advisory is in place for much of SE LA from 10 AM to 8 PM. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday through Thursday will have some pretty quiet weather as the front washes out over us. We will see plenty of sunshine each day. We could see a little break in the humidity as the front draws down some drier air over us. It will still be hot with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

We will see the return of muggy weather on Friday through the weekend. This also means we will start to see some afternoon storms each day. Friday will be partly cloudy with only isolated storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with spotty showers and storms each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

*HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM*

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. A few strong to severe storms possible. Highs around 94, feeling like 108-112+. Wind W/NW 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 79. Wind N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and a little less humid with a 10% chance for stray showers. Highs around 93, feeling like 95-105.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear, hot and a little less humid with a 10% chance for stray showers. Lows around 78. Highs around 93, feeling like 95-105.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear, hot and a little less humid with a 10% chance for stray showers. Lows around 77. Highs around 94, feeling like 95-105.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a little more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94, feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92, feeling like 100-105.

