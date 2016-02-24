NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The New Orleans area will be positioned between two low pressure systems heading into this weekend - Hurricane Florence to the east and Invest 95, a tropical wave expected to move to our southwest. High pressure squeezed between the two should remain over us, keeping our rain chances in the 30-40% range in the next few days. Any storms that do form could be on the heavy side. The flow around Florence to our east will likely dry us out for early next week with only a 20% chance for rain.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Hotter temps. 30% chance for spotty showers, storms. Few heavy dowpours possible. High: 90. Winds: E 5-10.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ends. Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 77, N 74. Winds: S 3-8.

THURSDAY:

40% chance for scattered showers, storms. Few heavy downpours possible. Hot. High: 90. Winds: E 6-12.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy. Hot. 30% chance for spotty showers, storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Hot. 30% chance for spotty showers, storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Hot temps. Mostly dry. 20% chance for an isolated shower, storm. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Hot temps. Mostly dry. 20% chance for an isolated shower, storm. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 92.

