NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will see fewer storms today thanks to an area of high pressure moving over the North Central Gulf. This will allow us to only see scattered storms in the afternoon, but the coverage will be less than we saw over the weekend. We will see more sunshine, so it will be hotter with highs back in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be 100-105°. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Tuesday will continue to see fewer storms as the high pressure remains over us. Expect partly cloudy skies with only spotty storms. High temperatures will be getting closer to the mid 90s, and the heat index will be 100-105°+.

Our chance for rain will increase starting on Wednesday as the surface high moves back to the east and an upper-level high sits north of Louisiana. This will allow for a few upper-level waves (disturbances) to move along the I-10 corridor once again. Expect a greater coverage of scattered storms Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: We will continue to see a few of these waves aloft move over us this weekend. This will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be around 90 each day.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 76. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 93. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

