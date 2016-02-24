NEW ORLEANS, LA — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The heat is back on this Monday after a rainy weekend. We'll still have a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, then most activity will die down around sunset.

Tuesday brings an even lower rain chance, only about 20%, so that means most spots will heat up to near 93 or 94 for the afternoon.

By Wednesday and Thursday, another disturbance should cross our area, which would bring the rain chance back to near 60% for some downpours both days.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 76. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 93. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

