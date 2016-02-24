NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The wet weather pattern continues for one more day before much drier air and oppressive heat arrives this weekend.

The upper-level area of high pressure remains over the SW U.S. today, and a trough of low pressure it still along the East Coast. Louisiana will still be on the eastern edge of the high pressure, so weak upper-level waves will move over us from the north. These waves will set off more scattered storms with some heavy rain today. We will see a little more sunshine, so high temperatures will be back in the lower 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few coastal showers and storms. Lows will be in the 70s.

Friday will be the transition day between the wet weather pattern and the hot weather we will see this weekend. The upper-level area of high pressure will start to build toward us, and that will reduce the chance for rain. It will be partly cloudy with only spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s and the heat index will be 103-108.

Weekend Forecast: Get ready for it to be a scorcher! The upper-level high pressure will park itself over Central Texas and it will spread into Louisiana. We will see plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with little to no rain expected. High temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will be dangerously high around 110° each afternoon! Make sure you take heat precautions seriously all weekend. Stay hydrated, wear light weight, light colored clothing, limit your time outdoors and try to stay in the A/C as much as possible! Also have a cool place for pets with plenty of water, and check on those that may not have A/C.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 92. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 95, heat index 103-108. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 96, heat index 105-110.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs around 96, heat index 105-110.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs around 94, heat index 103-108.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

© 2018 WWL