NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will see fewer showers and storms today as an area of high pressure at the surface and aloft sit over us. Expect partly cloudy skies with only spotty showers and storms. A few could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be lower 100s. Tonight will have a few clouds with lows in the 70s.

Expect the chance for rain to increase on Wednesday through Friday as the areas of high pressure move away from Louisiana. This will allow for more storms to develop during the afternoon and evening. Some could be strong again. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: The weather pattern does not change as we head into the weekend. Expect more scattered storms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s, and the heat index in the lower 100s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-103. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind W 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chacne for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 90. Wind W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 77 Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 76 Highs around 91

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 76 Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 77 Highs around 91.

