How can you and your family prepare for a possible storm?

NEW ORLEANS — We got a lot of practice last year, but it’s been a while since we’ve all had to prepare for a storm headed our way.

There are a lot of things you and your family can do to make sure you are prepared, no matter how bad the weather gets.

First, check your emergency kit. Make sure you have water, flashlights, a battery-powered radio, a utility knife, and things like medication, dog food and personal items.

Outside your home, make sure catch basins are clear and tie down or bring in anything that’s unsecured, like outdoor furniture or trash cans.

Also, make sure you’re staying informed. Our WWL-TV app will send you notifications as the storm nears or changes track.

You can sign up for NOLA Ready alerts, too, by texting NOLAREADY to 77295.

If you’re handicapped or need help, make sure you are registered and your information is accurate with any parish-assisted evacuation program.

You can update yours with NOLA Ready on their website.

Evacuate. If the City orders a mandatory evacuation, all residents and visitors must leave. If a mandatory evacuation order is issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, you must leave.