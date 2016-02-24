Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The upper-level low will be moving inland over the Central Texas Coast today. We will see feel the impacts of the low across SE Louisiana as some bands of rain and storms will move up from the Gulf. We will see some light showers this morning, and then more scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy later today, so watch out for some minor flooding issues. Expect plenty of clouds again today, so the temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance for a few showers. Lows will be in the 70s.

The upper-level low over Texas will stall there on Wednesday and Thursday. At the same time, an upper-level area of high pressure will be sitting to our east. New Orleans will be stuck between the two, so we will still have scattered showers and storms tomorrow. Due to the added moisture across the NW Gulf from the upper-level low, we could still see some heavy rain at times. It will be hotter with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The chance for rain will decrease some on Thursday with only spotty storms as the upper-level low moves more into Texas and the upper-level high moves closer to Louisiana.

Friday and the weekend will become hot as an upper-level area of high pressure builds across the Gulf South. Each day will be partly cloudy with only a few showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s. Enjoy the heat, but try to stay cool!

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain. Highs around 88. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Lows around 78. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain possible. Highs around 90. Wind S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

