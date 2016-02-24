NEW ORLEANS, LA — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

As we start a pattern change, we will see humidity and rain chances increase.

10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm this evening and overnight into the Friday morning commute. A little more muggy with Friday's lows in mid to upper 70s. 20% for the afternoon and highs still hot in mid 90s feeling like 100-105.

Over the weekend, rain chances will increase to 30% Saturday and 50% on Sunday. More humidity will make it feel more like 105.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 10% chance for a shower. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S/SW 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms, any one could be strong. Highs around 95 feeling like 100-105. Wind W/NW 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 79. Wind W/NW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind NW 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

© 2018 WWL