NEW ORLEANS, LA — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist
As we start a pattern change, we will see humidity and rain chances increase.
10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm this evening and overnight into the Friday morning commute. A little more muggy with Friday's lows in mid to upper 70s. 20% for the afternoon and highs still hot in mid 90s feeling like 100-105.
Over the weekend, rain chances will increase to 30% Saturday and 50% on Sunday. More humidity will make it feel more like 105.
________________________________________________________________________
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY EVENING:
Partly cloudy and warm with a 10% chance for a shower. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S/SW 6-12 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:
Mostly clear and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms, any one could be strong. Highs around 95 feeling like 100-105. Wind W/NW 6-12 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 79. Wind W/NW 3-5 mph.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind NW 6-12 mph.
SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.
THURSDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.