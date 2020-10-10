25% of Louisiana has no power after Hurricane Delta, Edwards says

Edwards said about 600,000 people were without power after the storm -- including those whose power had been knocked out by Hurricane Laura weeks earlier.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Approximately a quarter of Louisiana has no power after Hurricane Delta swept through the state Friday and Saturday, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Speaking to reporters Saturday in Baton Rouge before heading to Lake Charles to survey the damage, Edwards said about 600,000 people were without power after the storm -- including those whose power had been knocked out by Hurricane Laura weeks earlier.

That number was down from a height of 638,000 immediately after the storm, the governor said.

Delta made landfall near Creole, Louisiana in Cameron Parish as a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph. It quickly weakened over land, but pushed northeast towards the Mississippi border overnight.

By Saturday afternoon, Delta had been reduced to a tropical depression with 35 mph winds.

Edwards told reporters that the damage did not appear to be as severe as what residents saw from Laura, saying people would regain power over the weekend faster than they had after the earlier storm.

Entergy, the state's largest electricity provider, reported just under 260,000 outages Saturday afternoon.

Cleco, which serves much of the area Entergy doesn't, had about 107,000 buildings without power -- more than a third of their total customers.

Demo, which covers seven parishes, reported 22,000 buildings without power Saturday, around 20% of their 112,000 customers.

In total, nearly 400,000 buildings -- called customers on the various outage maps -- were reported without electricity Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Coast Guard surveyed the Lake Charles area for damage, finding some debris but nobody in need of rescue after the storm.

No deaths have been reported from Delta Saturday.

