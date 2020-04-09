x
5 family members killed by gas fumes after surviving Laura

Authorities say a generator placed in the garage filled the home with carbon monoxide during the night.
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Five members of a Louisiana family were killed when a generator leaked carbon monoxide into their home, hours after they survived Hurricane Laura’s deadly winds and storm surge. 

Family members told news outlets this week that 81-year-old Rosalie Lewis decided to shelter with her husband and three relatives in her Lake Charles home as the Category 4 storm battered the coast on Sunday. 

Emergency crews arrived after the storm to find her, her daughter, her son-in-law and her brother dead. 

Authorities say a generator placed in the garage filled the home with carbon monoxide during the night.

 Relatives say Lewis’ husband died Thursday after being taken off of life-support.

