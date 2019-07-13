NEW ORLEANS — All inbound and outbound flights to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have been canceled as Hurricane Storm Barry makes landfall.

According to the airport's website, all flights have been canceled as of 7 a.m. Saturday. Travelers are urged to check with their airlines for updates on the status of their flights.

Barry strengthened to a hurricane as it made landfall on Louisiana's coast Saturday morning.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday advisory that Barry had reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds were measured some 45 miles to the east of the storm's center, which was located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Weather forecasters said a hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. Such a warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Barry makes landfall on the Louisiana Coast

Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play for tropical weather updates through hurricane season.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.