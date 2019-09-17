HOUMA, La. — Assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration is available for Louisiana residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Barry. Assistance comes in the form of low-interest federal disaster loans to Louisiana businesses and residents affected by the July 2019 hurricane.

SBA assistance available in Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Catahoula, Concordia, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, La Salle, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Vernon and West Feliciana parishes.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications here. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information on SBA disaster assistance.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 12, 2019. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 11, 2020.

