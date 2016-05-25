NEW ORLEANS — Tracks, models and projected path

Local radars

Gordon is now a tropical depression centered well north of our area over Mississippi. Some leftover moisture from the system could help contribute to a few scattered thunderstorms on Thursday, a few of which may be on the heavy side (1-2"). Otherwise, we will see no effects from Gordon.

Cat. 3 Hurricane Florence way out in the Atlantic Ocean is now the first major hurricane of the season. Florence will not threaten our area, but it may get close to the Carolinas or northeast US by the middle of next week before curving back out to sea.

A tropical wave near Africa will likely soon become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Helene. This one is very far out; it may still be in the Atlantic Ocean by the start of next week. We'll track this one, but right now it is not a threat to our area.

And finally, another wave coming off Africa in the next couple of days will have a chance of developing next week.

Bottom line: the Atlantic is unsurprisingly getting more active as we near the peak of hurricane season on September 10, but thankfully nothing is threatening our area right now.

_____________________________________________________

Download the WWL-TV app

The best way to keep up with all of the developments in the tropics is to have the WWL-TV news app.

With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.

We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.

You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.

We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.

To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below. (Can't see the images? Click here.)

© 2018 WWL