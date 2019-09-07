NEW ORLEANS — Forecasters say the storm that's drenching Louisiana has now prompted a flash flood warning that covers Mississippi's capital city.

The National Weather Service said early Sunday that up to 3 inches of rain had already fallen in the Jackson area — and more was on the way.

Before dawn Sunday, a narrow band of heavy rain was still streaming north through Jackson. The weather service said that could bring an additional 2 inches of rain to the area.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center's 4 a.m. advisory says Barry was centered around 80 miles southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana.

LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm, Storm Surge warnings lifted for Southeast Louisiana

Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play for tropical weather updates through hurricane season.

Can't see the images? Click here.

Tropical Storm Barry Radar

Tropical Storm Barry Spaghetti Models

Gulf of Mexico Radar

Gulf of Mexico Sea Temperatures

---

Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get tropical weather headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!