Louisiana governor urges residents to prepare for Zeta

He said it’s too early to know the storm’s exact path, but the current tracking cone includes southeast Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging storm-weary residents to prepare for the possibility that Tropical Storm Zeta could hit the state as a hurricane in the middle of the week. 

Edwards said in a news release that his office is monitoring the forecast and will begin calls with the National Weather Service and parish emergency managers on Sunday. 

The forecast also shows Zeta becoming a hurricane before landfall. Louisiana has already been pummeled this year by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. 

