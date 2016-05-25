Beryl has become the 1st hurricane of the season. It is a VERY small hurricane with an eye is visible on satellite imagery. It's expected to continue to strengthen and could become a CAT 2 hurricane over the next 24 hours. Right now, Beryl is forecast to move to the west toward the Lesser Antilles and weaken to a tropical storm. However, it is possible it could weaken all the way to a tropical wave by then thanks to strong wind shear.

A well-defined area of low pressure located between Bermuda and the U.S. has a medium chance for development over the next 5 days. Conditions will be somewhat favorable for development over the next few days, and this system could become a tropical depression this weekend. It is expected to move to the WNW to the North Carolina Coast then turn NE and out to sea. It could slow down and stall off the NC Coast for a few days as it interacts with a cold front next week. This could bring some heavy rain and large swells to the Outer Banks of NC.

Elsewhere...the rest of the tropics are quiet.

© 2018 WWL