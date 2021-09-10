Burn ban issued for multiple parishes in Louisiana

Violations of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has issued a multi-parish burn ban in the days following Hurricane Ida.

The ban order was put in place for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain lifted the cease and desist order issued for all private burning for East Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, Pointe Coupee Parish, Washington Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, and West Feliciana Parish.

The ban also does not apply to:

prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry,

those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry

those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.),

those permitted by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Residents are being reminded that when the ban is lifted, the only things that are allowed to be burned are vegetation, leaves, tree branches and grass clippings.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include:

Plastic and other synthetic materials

Tires and other rubber products

Paints, household and agricultural chemicals

Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire

Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products

Buildings and mobile homes