NEW ORLEANS — Since Hurricane Katrina, groups of Louisiana residents calling themselves the Cajun Navy have used their own boats to rescue people from floods in Louisiana, Texas, Florida and other states.

The founder of one such group, United Cajun Navy, tells New Orleans station WWL-AM that many Louisiana members are scrambling to protect their homes as Tropical Storm Barry approaches, so out-of-state members are heading to Louisiana to be ready. Todd Terrell says the group has volunteers from seven states.

Terrell says members have been working to fill sandbags in the Baton Rouge area. He says his goal was 5,000 sandbags in three days and they'd filled three times that in a day-and-a-half.

He says they're also delivering sandbags to people who are handicapped, veterans, or disabled, and cannot get sandbags themselves.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Barry: Path, Spaghetti Models, Live Radar

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.