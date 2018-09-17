Even after Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression, the Carolinas are not in the clear yet.

The NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center predicts the threat of flash flooding will shift toward the northeast and mid-Atlantic coast region Monday. The center reports significant river flooding will also continue in North Carolina.

Heavy rainfall is expected to pour down on the mountains in Virginia and West Virginia, which could lead to more flash flooding and the possibility of landslides.

Since Florence made landfall as a category 1 hurricane last week, the Cajun Navy has been there rescuing people and pets. The different unaffiliated groups have been posted on Facebook each day with updates and livestreams of weather conditions in their areas.

As of Monday morning, the death toll for Florence now sits at 18, but more are expected.

Sunday, a man was killed after he lost control of his pickup truck and struck a tree in South Carolina. A 3-month-old infant died that same day after a tree fell on a North Carolina mobile home.

Florence has also caused widespread flooding across the Carolinas. Parts of North Carolina have received more than 30 inches of rain.

CBS News reports that the City of Wilmington, N.C. has been cut off by floodwaters. North Carolina officials are planning to airlift supplies into the county, but will have to find new distribution centers due to the heavy rainfall.

