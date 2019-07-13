NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard is mounting a rescue mission to save 12 people trapped in a coastal Louisiana community cut off by rising water from Tropical Storm Barry.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that four of the 12 individuals trapped on Isle de Jean Charles are elderly. The Coast Guard was preparing an air rescue but strong winds made the mission too dangerous Saturday morning. First responders are now considering other options to reach the trapped individuals.

The Coast Guard says none of the 12 people are hurt.

Terrebonne Parish leaders called a voluntary evacuation order Friday for the low-lying areas, including Isle de Jean Charles.

Isle de Jean Charles is a narrow stretch of land near the southern coast of Terrebonne Parish about 45 minutes from Houma, Louisiana. The Coast Guard says the only road into the community, Island Road, is impassible due to rising waters.

Tropical Storm Barry is forecast to make landfall as 2019's first hurricane near Morgan City, Louisiana.

Although the storm is expected to be a weak hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said it threatens disastrous flooding across a large swath of the Gulf Coast.

Heavy rain and gusty winds began knocking out power across Southeast Louisiana as Barry churned a path to the shore.

