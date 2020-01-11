COX says its making progress on getting internet service restored

"We are focusing on restoring the most customers as quickly as possible while addressing downed cable lines," David D'Aquin.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — If your home lost power for four days straight, blame Hurricane Zeta. If you have since had your power restored but no internet you may want to call your cable provider.

In the recent event of Hurricane Zeta, homes lost power, trees have fallen and power lines were blown off the grid leaving Louisiana residents in the dark for days.

Sunday, COX Cable released a statement with a breakdown of their work progress.

About 80 percent of COX costumers have had services restored in the days after the storm.

Jefferson Parish - 70%

Orleans Parish - 85%

St. Bernard Parish - 43%

St. Charles Parish - 91%

"We have completed our network assessments and have brought in additional crews to expedite our repair efforts, " David D'Aquin COX Public Affairs Manager.

Estimated restoration times are based on the return of electricity to homes by services of power restoring companies like Entergy and Cleco.

"We are focusing on restoring the most customers as quickly as possible while addressing downed cable lines," David D'Aquin.

The good news is that with the upcoming presidential election happening Tuesday, all polling locations that are connected through COX are back up and running.

Emergency preparedness facilities, first responders, medical facilities and schools have prioritized restorations. Trouble calls will be scheduled once all neighborhood equipment has been repaired.

Solutions Stores at Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans and Veterans Blvd. in Metairie are now open. Solutions Store on Lapalco Blvd. in Marrero remains closed until power is restored.