Disaster food stamp applications for Laura end Wednesday

A call center will take the final applications for the program Wednesday between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 1-888-524-3578.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Wednesday is the last day for people in the 21 parishes damaged by Hurricane Laura to apply for disaster food stamp aid.

The program is called the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It provides food assistance to eligible households that don’t regularly receive food stamp benefits and who need help buying groceries because of lost income or other damages caused by the storm.

More information is available on the Department of Children and Family Services’ website.

