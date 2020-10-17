Entergy restores power to all Hurricane Delta victims

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the Baton Rouge area

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The power has been restored to all customers effected by Hurricane Delta, according to Entergy Louisiana, LLC.

Hurricane Delta made landfall October 9 near Creole, Louisiana just 15 miles away from where Hurricane Laura made landfall, weeks before.

Hurricane Delta's strong winds and heavy rain knocked out power to approximately 320,000 Entergy customers.

Within 3 days of the storm, 90% of Entergy customer had their power restored.

With a team of about 9,000 men and women, power was brought back to Entergy customers who can safely receive it.

“Even though some communities are still recovering from Hurricane Laura, the support our customers have shown to the thousands of men and women restoring power following Hurricane Delta was truly humbling and inspiring,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.

Entergy is encouraging residents to check for damage to any electrical equipment attached to their homes and to call an electrician to make all necessary repairs.

"I can’t say it enough: Getting the lights back on following devastating hurricanes is what we do. It’s who we are. We’ll always be there for our communities, no matter the storm. The people of Louisiana have always been there for us, and we’re glad we could be there for them when they needed us most,” Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.

For more information on what equipment is yours and what equipment is theirs, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/.