'A huge restoration effort': Entergy still restoring power to more than 100,000 customers 4 days after Zeta

Entergy crews have made significant progress over the weekend, dropping the number of impacted customers to about 18,000 as of Sunday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — Four days after Hurricane Zeta swept through Southeast Louisiana, more than 100,000 remain without power.

Entergy crews have made significant progress over the weekend, dropping the number of impacted customers to about 18,000 as of Sunday morning.

Zeta hit the Lousiana coast as strong Category 2 hurricane, bringing 100+ mph winds across much of the metro area and knocking out power to about half a million customers in Louisiana at the height of the outages.

Officials also updated their timeline for when most residents should see power restored, giving a new ETA for many still in the dark.

Here are the current restoration times estimated by Entergy:

Jefferson Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 66,336

Estimated restoration times:

Kenner (University City, Airport Area and Rivertown): Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Metairie - Cleary Ave. to 17th Street Canal/Parish Line north of Airline Dr. includes Old Metairie, Lakeside Mall, Bonnabel and Bucktown: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Metairie - David Dr. to Cleary Ave/North of West Metairie to the Lakefront includes areas near Clearview Mall, East Jefferson Hospital, Transcontinental area: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Jefferson - Elmwood, Old Jefferson which includes areas near Ochsner Jefferson Campus, Harahan and River Ridge: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

(Westbank)

Avondale: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Bridge City: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Waggaman: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Tuesday, November 3 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, November 4.

Gretna: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Harvey: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Marrero: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Terrytown: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Westwego: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Grand Isle: Due to the extensive damages, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions. We currently expect that customers will be restored late during the week of November 9.

Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 5,056

Estimated restoration times:

Lockport: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Cut Off: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Raceland: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Mathews: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

South Lafourche: The majority of customers will be restored by Saturday, November 7 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 8.

Orleans Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 25,906

Estimated restoration times:

7th Ward: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Broadmoor: Update: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Broadmoor includes areas in and around Broadmoor and Fontainebleau.

Bywater: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Bywater includes areas in and around Bywater, Marigny, and St. Claude.

Carrollton: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Carrollton includes areas in and around East Carrollton, Leonidas, Hollygrove Dixon, Gert Town, and Black Pearl.

Central Business District: All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Central City: Update: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Central City includes areas in and around Central City, BW Cooper, Milan, and Ferret.

Desire: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Desire includes areas in and around Desire and Florida.

New Orleans East: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. East Orleans includes areas in and around Pines Village, Plum Orchard, Read Blvd. East and West, and Lake Forest.

French Quarter: All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Garden District: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Garden District includes areas in and around Touro, Irish Channel, Lower Garden District, St. Thomas.

Gentilly: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Gentilly includes areas in and around Fairgrounds, St. Bernard, Dillard, Filmore, St. Anthony, Milneburg, and Gentilly Terrace.

Lake Vista: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Lakeshore: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Lakeview: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lakeview includes areas in and around West End, Lakewood, and Navarre.

Little Woods: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Lower 9th Ward: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lower 9th Ward includes areas in and around Lower 9th Ward and Holy Cross.

Mid-City/City Park: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Mid-City includes areas in and around Mid-City and Bayou St. John neighborhoods.

Pontchartrain Park: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

St. Roch: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Treme: Update: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Treme includes areas in and around Treme and Iberville.

Uptown: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Uptown includes areas in and around Uptown, Audubon, and Riverside neighborhoods.

Venetian Isles: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Village De L’est: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Algiers - Westbank

Algiers Point: The majority of customers will be restored Sunday, November 1.

Aurora: Update: The majority of customers will be Monday, November 2.

Cut Off: Update: All customers who can safely receive power have been restored

English Turn: Update: All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Lakewood Estates: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Lower Coast: Update: The majority of customers will be restored Tuesday, November 3rwith customers in the hardest hit areas extended to Thursday, November 5.

McCleandonville: Update: The majority of customers will be restored Tuesday, November 3 with customers in the hardest hit areas extended to Thursday, November 5.

Park Timbers: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Real Timbers: The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30.

Tall Timbers: The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30.

Walnut Bend: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Plaquemines Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 7,436

Estimated restoration times: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Tuesday, November 3 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, November 4.

Belle Chase: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customers outages extending into Wednesday, November 4.

Belle Chase Navel Base: Will be restored today, Saturday, October 31.

Braithwaite: Due to the extensive damages, majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 9 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 10.

Pointe A Lahache: Due to the extensive damages, majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by the week of November 9. Entergy is continuing to evaluate alternate feeds to deliver power as quickly and safely as possible.

St. Bernard Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 12,456

Estimated restoration times:

Meraux: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Violet: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Arabi: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, November 5.

Chalmette: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, November 5.

Poydras: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, November 5 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, November 6.

Lower St. Bernard: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday November 4 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, November 6.

St. Charles Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 1,874

Estimated restoration times:

Ama: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Luling: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 1.

Boutte: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 1.

Paradis: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 1.

New Sarpy: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November2.

Destrehan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Saint Rose: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 1.

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 3,598

Estimated restoration times:

Houma: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Montegut (Hwy. 56 to Hwy. 58 and Hwy. 55 to Hwy. 58): Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 1.

Montegut (South on Hwy. 58): Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, November 5.

Chauvin (North of Hwy. 56): Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 1.

Chauvin/Cocodrie (South of Hwy. 56): Due to the extensive damages, majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, November 7 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 8.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.