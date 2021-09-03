Historic oak trees at Oak Alley Plantation damaged by Hurricane Ida

"We appreciate your messages of support during this difficult time for the entire SE Louisiana region."

VACHERIE, La. — Hurricane Ida's winds significantly damaged the historic oak trees at the Oak Alley Plantation in St. James Parish.

The plantation posted to its website that the building would remain closed as they begin the process of cleaning up after the hurricane.

The Plantation is known for its 28 oaks, and its landscape tells the story of a plantation in its evolution.

The Oak Alley Foundation shared on Facebook that the mansion is still solid with no damage.

"...And the iconic alley of oaks, while they expirienced a significant "pruning" during the storm, are stable and standing tall," the foundation said. "There is a lot of vegetative debris on the ground which will take some time to remove but we look forward to welcoming visitors back as soon as we are able."

The plantation's website says staff will need time to take care of their own properties and families in this time. The grounds reportedly suffered extensive vegetative debris from the storm, but the buildings and alley are secure.

"We appreciate your messages of support during this difficult time for the entire SE Louisiana region. We will update our website when we have more information on re-opening. The online ticket portal is temporarily closed until we have further information," the website says.

Before and after photos of the famous Oak Alley in Vacherie, LA. Hurricane #Ida took a toll on the beautiful trees. CBS 42 Posted by Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum on Friday, September 3, 2021