Generator suspected cause of Dulac house fire

A firefighter visiting from out of state says firefighters had to wait on mutual aid to pump water from the bayou because fire hydrants aren't working.

DULAC, La. — A family in Dulac lost their home after a massive fire that firefighters believe began with a natural gas-powered generator.

The Grand Caillou Fire Department tells us that it started just before 6 a.m. Friday on Murray Court.

The home quickly became fully engulfed in flames. A firefighter visiting from out of state, Shane Shifflett, says firefighters had to wait on mutual aid to pump water from the bayou because fire hydrants in that area are not currently working.

A number of out-of-state fire departments had a hand in putting the fire out, but the home was a total loss.