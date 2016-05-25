NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Meteorologist

As of 2 AM Wednesday, all tropical watches and warnings have been dropped for Louisiana. Gordon is located southwest of Hattiesburg, MS. The heavy rain is north and east of the center of the storm, or over Mississippi and Alabama. Gordon made landfall at 10 PM Tuesday just west of the MS/AL border near Pascagoula, MS as a strong tropical storm with 70 mph winds.

Gordon will continue to move to the northwest and weaken across Central Mississippi today. We will have pretty quiet weather across Southeast Louisiana this morning. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with a little breeze and only a slight chance for a light shower. Gordon will move toward Monroe, LA this afternoon and we will see a feeder band move over us. This will bring us scattered showers and storms with heavy rain and gusty winds. However, they will be very similar to a typical Summertime afternoon storm. The heavy rain could lead to some street flooding for the commute home.

Typical summer scattered storms return on Thursday and Friday.

