BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to meet with emergency leaders Wednesday to discuss local impacts from a possible tropical storm later this week.

Edwards will meet with the Unified Command Group at 7:30 a.m. to discuss the latest forecast for Invest 92-L which is expected to become better organized as it moves over warm gulf waters.

A news conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m immediately following the meeting. Eyewitness News will live stream the governor's address live on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com and on our Facebook Page.

Invest 92L is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression late Wednesday or Thursday morning. The system will continue to organize and likely become Tropical Storm Barry as it moves just south of the Louisiana coast, bringing more heavy rain.

Can't see the video? Click here

Forecasters say the system could produce storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane-force winds across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas coasts later this week.

RELATED: Tropical Update: Disturbance to become better organized Wednesday

RELATED: Gulf system: What we can expect and when

RELATED: Invest 92L spaghetti models, radar and more

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.