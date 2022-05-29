First Pacific hurricane of 2022: Agatha officially upgraded from tropical storm to hurricane

Hurricane Agatha is brewing off of Mexico in the Pacific Ocean.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane season doesn't officially start until this Wednesday, June 1, but one storm seemed like it just couldn't wait!

Former Tropical Storm Agatha, which is growing out in the Pacific Ocean, is now officially a hurricane with current sustained winds topping out at 75 mph.

The storm is currently moving NNW. However, weather models are suggesting that it may cross over southern Mexico and enter the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico. If it does move into the Gulf, that won't happen for another two to three days.

This means Florida doesn't have to worry about Hurricane Agatha just yet. But make sure to stay up to date with 10 Tampa Bay with hurricane information.

NOAA, (the government agency that oversees the NHC and other environmental-related entities), has forecast 14-21 named storms with winds of at least 39 mph, or tropical storm strength, this season. This is above the average of 14 named storms.

Of those storms, 6 to 10 are expected to be of hurricane strength, with winds at or above 74 mph. And 3 to 6 of those storms are forecast to reach major hurricane strength — category 3 or higher, with winds of at least 111 mph. There is an average of seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes every year.

Again, those of us that live along the Gulf Of Mexico won't have to worry about Hurricane Agatha unless she reaches the warm Gulf waters. After losing strength to cross land and into the Gulf, Agatha could use the warmer Gulf water to re-energize herself. Only time will tell.