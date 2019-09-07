NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Barry is making landfall as this year's first hurricane Saturday morning near Morgan City, Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Barry threatens disastrous flooding across a large swath of the Gulf Coast.

Heavy rain and gusty winds began knocking out power across Southeast Louisiana as Barry churned a path to the shore.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Barry inches to landfall on Louisiana coast

