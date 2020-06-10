List: Sandbag locations parish-by-parish

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Delta has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it enters the Gulf of Mexico, but is expected to weaken before making landfall.
Impact details for the Gulf Coast are unclear at this time as landfall is still uncertain. The forecast path shifted slightly westward early Tuesday with a center line near the Atchafalaya basin.
A lot depends on the strength and timing of the steering currents.
Here is a list of sandbag locations available ahead of the storm:
Orleans Parish
No ID required, assistance will be available for people with special needs. Masks are required.
Arthur Monday Center
1111 Newton St.
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
St. John the Baptist Parish
In preparation for Hurricane Delta, Parish President Hotard will open sandbag locations Oct. 6 at 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sandbag sites will reopen Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Self-Serve Locations:
- St. John Community Center - LaPlace
- Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy) - Reserve
- Ezekiel Jackson Park - Garyville
- Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park - Edgard
- Wallace Fire Station
- Lucy Fire Station
- Pleasure Bend Fire Station
Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled:
425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace
(Limit 10 pre-filled)
St. Tammany Parish
The St. Tammany Parish Department of Public Works will open six self-serve sandbag locations beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All locations will re-open Wednesday, October 7, 2020 and Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7 a.m. and remain open until 6 p.m.
St. Tammany Parish Government- Building
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34783 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La
The Old Levee District Site (those who need assistance, visit Fritchie Barn)
61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida Street, Covington
Terrebonne Parish
The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is making sand and sandbags available starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations. Residents are advised to bring their own shovels:
Adult Softball Complex
9544 East Main Street, Houma
Bobtown Vounteer Fire Station
4717 Grand Caillou Road
Mechanicville Gym
2814 Senator Street
Upper Dularge Fire Station
1767 Bayou Dularge Road
Bayou Black Fire Station
2820 Savanne Road
Village East Fire Station
100 Development Street
Cannata's West
6307 West Park Avenue
Montegut Fire Station
1105 Highway 55
St. Ann Church, Bourg
4355 Highway 24
Ward 7 Citizens Club Chauvin
5006 Highway 56
Donner Community Center
361 Azalea Drive
Devon Keller Memorial Center
5575 Bayou Black Road, Gibson
Public Works North Campus
206 Government Street, Gray
Gibson East Fire Station
5218 North Bayou Black Drive
West Terrebonne Fire Station
110 Merry Moss Street, Gibson
Knights of Columbus Hall
1558 Highway 655, Pointe-aux-Chenes
Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center
346 Civic Center Blvd.
