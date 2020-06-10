x
Hurricane

List: Sandbag locations parish-by-parish

Sandbags will be available for residents with proper IDs. Anybody looking to fill sandbags is encouraged to bring their own shovel.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Delta has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it enters the Gulf of Mexico, but is expected to weaken before making landfall.

Impact details for the Gulf Coast are unclear at this time as landfall is still uncertain. The forecast path shifted slightly westward early Tuesday with a center line near the Atchafalaya basin.  

A lot depends on the strength and timing of the steering currents. 

Here is a list of sandbag locations available ahead of the storm:

Orleans Parish

No ID required, assistance will be available for people with special needs. Masks are required.

Arthur Monday Center 
1111 Newton St.
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

St. John the Baptist Parish

In preparation for Hurricane Delta, Parish President Hotard will open sandbag locations Oct. 6 at 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sandbag sites will reopen Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Self-Serve Locations:

  • St. John Community Center - LaPlace
  • Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy) - Reserve
  • Ezekiel Jackson Park - Garyville
  • Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park - Edgard
  • Wallace Fire Station
  • Lucy Fire Station
  • Pleasure Bend Fire Station

Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled:

425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace
(Limit 10 pre-filled)

St. Tammany Parish

The St. Tammany Parish Department of Public Works will open six self-serve sandbag locations beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

All locations will re-open Wednesday, October 7, 2020 and Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7 a.m. and remain open until 6 p.m.

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34783 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La

The Old Levee District Site (those who need assistance, visit Fritchie Barn)
61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

Terrebonne Parish

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is making sand and sandbags available starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations. Residents are advised to bring their own shovels:

Adult Softball Complex
9544 East Main Street, Houma

Bobtown Vounteer Fire Station
4717 Grand Caillou Road

Mechanicville Gym
2814 Senator Street

Upper Dularge Fire Station
1767 Bayou Dularge Road

Bayou Black Fire Station
2820 Savanne Road

Village East Fire Station
100 Development Street

Cannata's West
6307 West Park Avenue

Montegut Fire Station
1105 Highway 55

St. Ann Church, Bourg
4355 Highway 24

Ward 7 Citizens Club Chauvin
5006 Highway 56

Donner Community Center
361 Azalea Drive

Devon Keller Memorial Center
5575 Bayou Black Road, Gibson

Public Works North Campus
206 Government Street, Gray

Gibson East Fire Station
5218 North Bayou Black Drive

West Terrebonne Fire Station
110 Merry Moss Street, Gibson

Knights of Columbus Hall
1558 Highway 655, Pointe-aux-Chenes

Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center
346 Civic Center Blvd.

