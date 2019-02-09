JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All eyes remain on Hurricane Dorian, which was downgraded to a Category 2 storm on Tuesday but remains a powerful storm headed towards the southeastern United States.

As the storm slowly moved to the north, a hurricane watch was issued for parts of the First Coast. Some coastal areas of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina issued mandatory evacuations in anticipation of the storm's arrival.

RELATED: Dorian updates: Get the latest forecast

The First Coast impacts will depend heavily on how close the eyewall is to our coastline. Impacts will still be felt, and as of now with the latest information, the primary areas of concern continue to be those out toward the beaches and intracoastal.

First Coast News is dedicated to giving you all the information you need to know as the storm approaches the southeast United States. We're expanding our on-air newscasts and will provide streaming live coverage on our website and across our social media platforms.

RELATED: LIST: First Coast school closures ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Watch our live coverage in the video above or on our YouTube channel. When we're not providing live reports from our reporters in the field, we'll stream satellite images, forecast tracks and spaghetti models to keep you informed.

LIVE COVERAGE

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for notifications to receive information on the storm as soon as we get it. (Download from the Apple store | Download from Google Play)

We want to hear from you. Send us your question and your photos (remember: safety first!) using #FCNStorm on Twitter and Instagram.

Be sure to follow our social media platforms: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | First Coast Weather Watcher group

Sign up for our FREE email "GMJ on the Go" newsletter to receive the daily Dorian information you'll need to know.

Also, you can receive text messages with updates on the storm. Text TROPICS to 904-441-8691.

FCN

Hurricane Dorian updates:

Here are the names, locations of shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian

St. Johns County issues mandatory Monday morning evacuations for Zones A, B

Jacksonville Beach issues Declaration of Emergency, mandatory evacuation of zones A, B effective Monday morning

State of Emergency issued for Duval County, mandatory evacuations for zones A, B to start Monday morning

Know your evacuation zone ahead of Hurricane Dorian's potential impact on the First Coast