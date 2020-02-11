Hurricane Eta making landfall in Nicaragua as catastrophic Category 4 storm

Eta is only the fifth storm on record to reach Category 4 status in the month of November.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Hurricane Eta is making landfall just south of Nicaragua's Caribbean coast with life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flash flooding occurring over portions of Central America, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Some rivers were already are overflowing across Central America well before landfall, and days of rain are in the forecast.

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Eta is a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph, down from 145 mph earlier in the morning. Rapid weakening should occur as the center moves inland tonight and Wednesday.

Authorities in Nicaragua and Honduras have moved people from outer islands and low-lying areas to shelters.

Residents also scrambled to shore up their homes, but few structures along Nicaragua's remote Caribbean coast were built to withstand such force.

Eta is forecast to head back east after landfall and will be back in the open waters of the Caribbean by the weekend. At this time it is not a threat to the United States.

Hurricane Eta forecast cone

Hurricane Eta spaghetti models