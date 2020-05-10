Hurricane fatigue is real and it's hitting Louisiana

“It’s better to prepare and have nothing happen, than to not do any preparations and have a disaster strike and have to cope with that."

NEW ORLEANS — Add Tropical Storm Delta to the growing list of things now keeping us up at night.

Monday, a lot of people took advantage of the mild weather and sunny skies at New Orleans City Park to exercise and work off a little anxiety.

Deo Garcia recently started roller skating.

“It’s one of those things I’ve been doing, just kind of reducing stress by roller skating,” Garcia said.

Paula Tromp rides her bike.

“I almost can’t believe that 2020 has turned into what it is,” Tromp said. “When you think you’re letting up and things are getting a little bit better something else comes.”

The list includes Coronavirus concerns, financial uncertainties and back-to-school worries.

Layer on top of that more trouble in the tropics.

“My level of anxiety is a little at the top,” Najah Hamdan said. “Honestly, I think we’ve had enough.”

Based on the current forecast track, Tropical Storm Delta could hit Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane by the end of the week.

LSU Health Clinical Psychologist Dr. Michelle Moore said it’s normal for people to feel stressed by things we can’t control.

“These disruptions for some have a lot of weight to them and are very heavy and emotionally draining when you have that type of disruptions over and over again,” Moore said. “It’s almost like complex trauma. It’s building on top of each other.”

Dr. Moore added "Hurricane Fatigue" is real, but you have to find the strength to overcome it.

“It’s better to prepare and have nothing happen, than to not do any preparations and have a disaster strike and have to cope with that,” Moore said.

Guy McInnis, President of storm weary St. Bernard Parish is telling his residents not to let down their guard.

“Right now, you’ve got to figure you’re going to get Delta because you didn’t get all the other ones, right,” McInnis said. “That’s the only way to prepare. This thing is pointed right at us again.”

McInnis expects to declare of State of Emergency in St. Bernard as early as Tuesday.

“Our region needs to be prepared,” McInnis said. “We need to get over that fatigue, if it’s there because it’s coming. You’re property. Your community. Your family needs you to have that energy to make sure that you prepare for the worst.”

Delta is just the latest storm to threaten Louisiana.

The state has been in a “cone of uncertainty” six times this hurricane season.

