Hurricane Ida: Parish-By-Parish Updates, Resources

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida is gone, but the storm's wrath can still be felt in southeast Louisiana communities devastated by its winds, storm surge, and flooding rain.
WWL-TV has compiled a list of links where you can find updates on food distribution, power, water, curfews, and more in Hurricane Ida's aftermath.
► For an emergency, call 9-1-1.
Louisiana
New Orleans
Jefferson Parish
St. Tammany Parish
Lafourche Parish
Terrebonne Parish
St. John the Baptist Parish
St. Charles Parish
Plaquemines Parish
St. Bernard Parish
Tangipahoa Parish
Washington Parish
St. James Parish
---
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.