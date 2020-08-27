Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, here's what's next

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning as a strong Category 4 storm. Know what to do during and after a storm.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hurricane Laura made landfall early Wednesday morning near Cameron, Louisiana as a strong Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds close to 150 mph.

Authorities told people who live along the Texas and Louisiana coast to evacuate, but not everyone did before howling winds began buffeting trees back and forth in an area that was devastated by Rita in 2005.

Here's what you should do when and after a storm hits, according to Ready.gov.

FIRST 24 HOURS DURING A STORMS

Don’t go outside even if you think it’s over, it could just be the eye of the storm.

Don’t mess around with the floodwaters. It may look like it’s not a big deal, but it only takes six to 12 inches to take you down or flood your car.

If you need evacuation help, put a white sheet on your door or roof so officials know. Be patient, they might not be able to get to you yet.

FIRST 24 HOURS AFTER THE STORM

Take pictures of any damage.

Clean up as soon as possible to avoid mold. Wear protective clothing.

Don’t make unnecessary calls. Save your cell battery and text when possible.

When you have time, replenish your readiness kits and prepare for the next one.

HOW TO SEE IF YOU HAVE POWER

Entergy says extended power outages are likely given the strength of the storm. There are several links posted on its website for customers to view real-time outage maps and check for listed restoration times. They include: