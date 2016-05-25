NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane Michael has formed in the northern Caribbean and is expected to strengthen to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle late Wednesday.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Michael is in the extreme northwest Caribbean with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The National Hurricane Center's forecast path expects Michael to become a dangerous Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds at landfall near Panama City, Florida Wednesday.

The latest model runs are in fairly good agreement and keep the system east of Louisiana thanks to a cold front that will move across the state midweek. This front will push Michael east of us, and we will not see much of an impact from the storm. The main impact will be some minor coastal flooding today through Wednesday with tides 1-2 feet above normal levels.

There could still be some changes to the forecast - but right now it looks like the center will stay east of Louisiana with the strong winds and heavy rain on the eastern side.

What can we expect in South Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, this is what we can expect:

1. Coastal flooding of 1-2 feet above ground level along eastern-facing shorelines Monday through early Wednesday due to sustained east winds

2. Rain Tuesday and Wednesday of roughly 1-2 inches for Southeast Louisiana

3. Breezy conditions with east winds of 10-20 mph Monday through Wednesday

We will continue to track it closely and will keep you updated.

