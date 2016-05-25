NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane Michael made landfall just east of Panama City, Fl with winds of 155 mph. It is the first Category 4 to ever hit the FL panhandle.

Michael will continue to weaken as it moves quickly through GA and the Carolinas before making it's way off the eastern U.S. Heavy rainfall will continue to be an issue.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Leslie is still out in the Atlantic and TS Nadine is off the coast of Africa and will slowly weaken.

Hurricane Michael - Live path, models, interactive maps

