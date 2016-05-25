NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane Michael continued to strengthen hours before the storm is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Michael is an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The eye of the storm is closing in on Panama City, Florida and the storm is expected to make landfall within hours as a powerful Category 4 storm.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the eyewall of Hurricane Michael is coming ashore along the Gulf Coast between St. Vincent Island and Panama City. Water levels along the Florida Panhandle coast are rising quickly.

A weather station in Port St. Joe recently reported a wind gust of 106 mph.

They eye is moving closer to Panama City, FL. Landfall will occur in a few hours as a Category 4 Hurricane. #flwx #tropics @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/V6arEnQ3Sh — Dave Nussbaum WWL-TV (@Dave_Nussbaum) October 10, 2018

Hurricane Michael - Live path, models, interactive maps

What can we expect in South Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, this is what we can expect:

1. Coastal flooding of 1-3 feet above normal high tides along eastern-facing shorelines Monday through early Thursday due to sustained east winds

2. Rain Today of roughly 1 inch for Southeast Louisiana - mainly along the coast

3. Windy conditions with east to northeast winds of 15-25 mph Tuesday night through Wednesday

We will continue to track it closely and will keep you updated.

Leslie is back to a hurricane in the Atlantic and TS Nadine is off the coast of Africa.

