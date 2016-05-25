NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane Michael is now a Category 3 hurricane and continues to move towards the Florida panhandle. Since intensity forecasts are not as accurate as track forecast, it could be stronger or weaker than a Category 3.

The latest model runs are in good agreement and keep the system east of Louisiana. This is due to a cold front that will sweep across the SE US on Wednesday, and it will push Michael east of us. Additionally, an area of high pressure just off the Southeast US coast will guide Michael around the western edge of it and take it to the northeast into the Florida panhandle.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Michael is located 295 miles south of Panama City, Florida. It is moving north at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds at 120 mph.

Hurricane Michael - Live path, models, interactive maps

What can we expect in South Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, this is what we can expect:

1. Coastal flooding of 1-3 feet above normal high tides along eastern-facing shorelines Monday through early Thursday due to sustained east winds

2. Rain Wednesday of roughly 1-2 inches for Southeast Louisiana

3. Windy conditions with east to northeast winds of 15-25 mph Tuesday night through Wednesday

We will continue to track it closely and will keep you updated.

