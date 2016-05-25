NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane Michael strengthened overnight to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it moves toward the Florida Panhandle.

Michael is expected to have some additional strengthening but remain at Category 4 as it makes landfall near Panama City, Florida, Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4 AM Wednesday, Hurricane Michael is located 140 miles south of Panama City. It is moving north at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds at 140 mph. Forecasters expect the storm to begin moving northeast Wednesday morning.

Hurricane Michael - Live path, models, interactive maps

What can we expect in South Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, this is what we can expect:

1. Coastal flooding of 1-3 feet above normal high tides along eastern-facing shorelines Monday through early Thursday due to sustained east winds

2. Rain Today of roughly 1 inch for Southeast Louisiana - mainly along the coast

3. Windy conditions with east to northeast winds of 15-25 mph Tuesday night through Wednesday

We will continue to track it closely and will keep you updated.

Leslie is back to a hurricane in the Atlantic and TS Nadine is off the coast of Africa.

