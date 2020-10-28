Videos from around Southeast Louisiana as Hurricane Zeta comes ashore

The videos show the wide path of damage caused by the storm, from trees and power lines down to flooding and storm surge.

NEW ORLEANS — As WWL-TV reporters cover Hurricane Zeta across Southeast Louisiana, viewers have been sending in video showing conditions in their neighborhoods.

The videos show the wide path of damage caused by the storm, from trees and power lines down to flooding and storm surge.

Zeta smashed into the Southeast Louisiana coast between Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes as a strong Category 2 Hurricane, bringing with it sustained winds of up to 110 mph.

The storm's quick speed is preventing it from weakening over land, and it will likely keep hurricane strength well after it moves out of Louisiana. But that speed is also a partial blessing: the storm won't linger and dump inches of rain on the area.

One video submitted by a viewer shows water inundating a Fourchon fishing camp as heavy winds howl.

Howling - Video at a Fourchon fishing camp as #HurricaneZeta comes ashore. Video courtesy: Jeremy DiBenedetto pic.twitter.com/NyFtZX1iFl — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 28, 2020

Another, by WWL-TV's Paul Murphy shows the Katrina Memorial near Shell Beach in St. Bernard Parish.

The memorial in the video is partially obscured by rain, with dark clouds -- part of Zeta's front -- visible in the background.

Shell Beach at 4 pm as Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana. White caps on the MRGO near the Katrina Memorial. Winds near tropical storm strength already. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/lIIVDaC70P — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) October 28, 2020

In Metairie, the storm is damaging power lines, causing sparks to fly in the wind as they collide with trees. If you see a downed power line, do not approach, because it could be a live wire.

Be careful! Sparking electrical wires in Metairie as Zeta rolls through. Video: Sarah Van Velsen pic.twitter.com/UFv9qsoKCw — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 28, 2020

Conditions are deteriorating rapidly in areas such as Plaquemines Parish, where the eastern side of the storm is expected to bring some of the heaviest rain and winds.

This is not a time lapse video. The clouds are racing past us in lower Plaquemines as Zeta passes over. Rain isn’t all that bad. Wind can be rough at times. pic.twitter.com/hkTyxqv4Rv — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) October 28, 2020

Off of Port Fourchon, a fishing boat measured wind speeds up to 121 mph. If those winds are sustained and confirmed, it would put Zeta as a Cat 3 storm.

The hurricane made landfall as a strong Category 2 with winds of 110 mph. Anything at 111 mph or higher is a Category 3 storm.

Wow! Winds up to 121 measured on this boat in Fourchon. Video: Ross Edwards. pic.twitter.com/HRttZG8wo7 — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 28, 2020

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.