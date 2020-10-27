Hurricane Zeta: What to expect in your area

NEW ORLEANS — Zeta is expected to arrive in Southeast Louisiana by Wednesday evening as a hurricane.
Here are the expected impacts broken down by parish. The heaviest impacts are expected Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
New Orleans Metro
(Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Plaquemines)
- Wind: 50-60 mph, gusts to 80 mph
- Storm surge: 2-4 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
- Storm Surge: 4-6 feet outside hurricane protection levee in Orleans
- Rainfall: 2-4"+
- Few tornadoes possible
St. Tammany
- Wind: 45-55 mph, gusts to 75 mph
- Storm surge: 2-4 feet for Lake Pontchartrain
- Rainfall: 2-4"+
- Few tornadoes possible
Lower Plaquemines & East St. Bernard
- Wind: 65-75+ mph, gusts to 90+ mph
- Storm surge: 4-6 feet
- Rainfall: 2-4"+
- Few tornadoes possible
Lower Jefferson
- Wind: 55-75 mph, gusts to 90 mph
- Storm surge: 4-6 feet
- Rainfall: 2-4"
- Few tornadoes possible
Terrebonne & Lafourche
- Wind: 55-65 gust to 75 mph
- Storm surge: 2-4 feet
- Rainfall: 1-3"
- Few tornadoes possible
St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Assumption
- Wind: 30-40 gusts to 55+ mph
- Storm surge: 2-4 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
- Rainfall: Around 1-3”
- Few tornadoes possible
Hancock and Pearl River counties, MS
- Wind: 45-60 mph, gusts to 80 mph
- Storm surge: 4-6 feet
- Rainfall: 3-6"
- Few tornadoes possible
Washington
- Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 30+ mph
- Rainfall: 2-4"
- Few tornadoes possible
Tangipahoa
- Wind: 25-45, gusts to 50+ mph
- Storm surge: 2-4 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
- Rainfall: 2-4"
- Few tornadoes possible
