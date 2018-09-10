SLIDELL, La. – Hurricane Michael is threatening more than 300 miles of the northern Gulf Coast, and even though New Orleans is in the clear, local parishes are prepping for any local effects.

Some parishes along the southeast Louisiana coast have already experienced higher tides. In the Slidell area along Lake Pontchartrain and in Shell Beach, the water is 1-3 feet higher than normal.

Coastal parishes are under a coastal flood advisory, so residents in low lying areas should keep an eye out for possible flooding.

In Madisonville Tuesday, the Tchefuncte River was high enough to get over some retaining walls. And In Mandeville, some roads near Lake Pontchartrain were closed due to rising water.

Forecasters predict that southeast Louisiana will have breezy weather with similar tropical showers like Monday. Residents should expect quick bursts of rain then sunshine.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Michael has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday morning. Michael is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a Category 3 hurricane.

