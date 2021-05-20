Invest 90-L: Ana likely to form in Atlantic before start of hurricane season

This non-tropical low pressure is expected to strengthen through the day today as it moves northward.

NEW ORLEANS — There are currently no tropical systems across the Atlantic basin, but a non-tropical low-pressure system near Bermuda will likely become a subtropical depression or storm over the next couple of days.

Satellite images show a broad area of clouds and rain associated with this non-tropical low-pressure system near Bermuda. This non-tropical low pressure is expected to strengthen through the day today as it moves northward.

By Friday, this non-tropical low pressure will start to drift westward and southward toward Bermuda and will start to encounter some warmer waters. This should allow this low-pressure system to continue to strengthen and may acquire some tropical characteristics during the day Friday.

It may acquire enough tropical characteristics to become a subtropical depression or storm later Friday or Saturday. Should this become a subtropical storm, it would acquire the name Ana. The storm will then move northward later this weekend and will quickly lose wind intensity as it moves back over cooler ocean waters.

If the system can become a named storm, it would make the 2021 hurricane season the 7th season in a row where a named storm formed before June 1, the official start of the season.

Elsewhere across the basin, there is no tropical development expected for at least the next several days.

2021 Hurricane Season Forecast

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.